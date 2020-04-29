LEGO is renowned for great colleague engagement, hear how they have adapted recently.

Moving advisors to homeworking meant that contact centre leaders had to adapt the way that they engage with colleagues. LEGO’s Director of Business Operations EMEA, Stephen Lee, shared with the CCMA some of the things that they are doing to continue to build a warm and close environment with colleagues, despite working remotely.

This 12 minute podcast will give you insight into the LEGO operation and an opportunity to identify some new techniques to embrace and build on the new virtual workplace.