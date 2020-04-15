Air France has won awards for their contact centre homeworking operation.

James Revell, General Manager of the European Sales and Service Centre for Air France and KLM reflects on how they migrated to homeworking, what they learnt and how they have adapted further under the current environment.

This 15 minute podcast is a great opportunity for contact centre leaders that have recently shifted their operation to homeworking to learn from James to make a positive impact on the new way of working quicker.