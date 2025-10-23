BREAKING NEWS: The CCMA Benchmark portal will open on 4 January 2023 for one month. It is free to CCMA members – please register to participate. If you are not a member, register to participate and we will be in touch with how you can have your contact centre operation benchmarked.

Understanding how well your contact centre operates can help you focus your time and investments into improving the right areas to deliver an improved customer and employee experience.

As a member of the CCMA you have access to an online benchmarking tool that assesses contact centre performance against 20 core metrics covering customer, operational and people measures. If you participate you will receive a personalised report showing your performance against the benchmark, plus guidance on areas for improvement.

If you are a CCMA member and want to take advantage of this new member benefit, simply complete the form below to register your interest and press submit. You will then receive an email with more information about the programme.