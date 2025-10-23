BREAKING NEWS: The CCMA Benchmark portal will open on 4 January 2023 for one month. It is free to CCMA members – please register to participate. If you are not a member, register to participate and we will be in touch with how you can have your contact centre operation benchmarked.
Understanding how well your contact centre operates can help you focus your time and investments into improving the right areas to deliver an improved customer and employee experience.
As a member of the CCMA you have access to an online benchmarking tool that assesses contact centre performance against 20 core metrics covering customer, operational and people measures. If you participate you will receive a personalised report showing your performance against the benchmark, plus guidance on areas for improvement.
If you are a CCMA member and want to take advantage of this new member benefit, simply complete the form below to register your interest and press submit. You will then receive an email with more information about the programme.
The CCMA Benchmark is an opportunity for you to assess your contact centre performance against 25+ core metrics. You will receive a personalised report on how you compare with your peers, based on performance from 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2025.
Why take part?
These are just some of the reasons why taking part in the CCMA Benchmark is good for business:
Find out how your contact centre performance compares to your peers.
Understand where to focus your time and money to make improvements.
Use the opportunity to increase morale and motivation in your team.
Raise the credibility of your contact centre internally by celebrating your results.
Gain the confidence to enter industry awards with the backing of the report.
How it works
Participating organisations submit data against a series of core questions during a one-month window.
The benchmarking process analyses the responses, draws correlations, and calculates scores across 25+ metrics. Each organisation then receives an individual report.
The report shows your score alongside the overall benchmarking results and includes commentary highlighting areas for improvement. A key purpose of participating is to use these insights to interpret your performance, set goals, and focus your efforts where they will deliver the greatest impact.
For more information please read the FAQ.
Which metrics are benchmarked?
There are three groups of metrics:
Customer Measures
Looks at metrics such as overall NPS, call quality monitoring volumes, and the average first contact resolution.
Operational Measures
Includes abandon rate, team manager to advisor ratio and total shrinkage.
People Measures
Consider advisor starting salaries, total advisor attrition, total advisor absences and hybrid working model which advisors work.
I will definitely be using this information. I am currently working on a project looking at the future of my team and will be using some of this info to back up recommendations that I will be making to our Board.
Head of Sales, Barclaycard
Who is it for?
Open to members and non-members.
How much is it?
For CCMA members
Included in CCMA membership. You can make multiple submissions if you run more than one centre or operation in the UK or overseas.
For non-members
Non-members can participate for £995 + VAT per submission.
