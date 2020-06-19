Ex-Ipsos MORI Director appointed CCMA’s Research Director

Represents a move to provide members with more insight

The CCMA, the only national association dedicated to the UK’s contact centre industry, has announced the appointment of a Research Director, Stephen Yap. Stephen will support the CCMA in its strategy to provide industry insight to its members. The industry can expect to see Stephen leading on the CCMA’s research programmes and sharing more insight through the organisation’s comprehensive programme of events and the UK National Contact Centre Conference.

New CEO at the CCMA, Leigh Hopwood, said, “The CCMA is here to give the contact centre industry access to insight, examples of good practice, learning opportunities and a community of contact centre professionals. We do this to support our members as they develop and adapt their operations as customer, employee and business demands change. Stephen’s appointment as our Research Director enhances our role in the industry.”

Stephen’s career includes nearly 20 years spent in the research industry with Kantar and Ipsos, most recently as a senior director of the Ipsos Customer Experience division.

Commenting on his appointment Stephen said, “I’ve been an active supporter of the CCMA for many years. This is a real opportunity to conduct quality research programmes that are focused on supporting the development of contact centre operations. I look forward to sharing those insights with members and the wider industry and to really make a difference in assisting the industry as it deals with the opportunities and the challenges that it will face over the coming years.”

“The CCMA has a strong community of contact centre professionals who care passionately about the work they do, the people they work with and the industry they represent,” said Leigh. “The research programmes, combined with existing and planned initiatives, will assist in navigating, managing and implementing change.”