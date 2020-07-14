The Call Centre Management Association (CCMA), has announced a research partnership with Puzzel, a leading Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) provider, to explore the evolution of the contact centre industry. The research programme will launch later this month to explore the future direction of the industry, the strategic role of the contact centre and the development of new operating models.

The CCMA is the longest established contact centre industry body and through this initiative will be extending its support to members, further enhancing its role in the industry. The research partnership with Puzzel will bring together a panel of senior contact centre leaders from different vertical sectors across the UK customer contact community. The group will investigate the fast-evolving role of the contact centre in the post Covid-19 economy and the critical role the industry will play in supporting businesses at a time when positive customer experience is paramount.

Commenting on the partnership and launch of the programme, Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, said: “There can be no doubt that businesses must adapt to the challenges and opportunities posed by Covid-19. The contact centre industry has seen key changes in customer interactions both digital and voice, whilst successfully managing a significant shift to homeworking. Now is the time for the CCMA to partner with a forward-looking provider to examine the impact of this and to provide further support to members and the wider industry.”

Børge Astrup, CEO at Puzzel said: “Today’s consumers do not differentiate the experience they receive from the contact centre, from the brand and products they sell. We believe it’s our job to ensure that we’re supporting the industry with the understanding and tools that enable them to deliver on this expectation. By drawing on the CCMA’s membership and bringing together leaders in the industry, it’s our intention to create a blueprint that will guide not just the contact centre industry but the wider UK customer economy through the turbulent times that lie ahead.”

For more details on the partnership and to register for updates on the research please click here.