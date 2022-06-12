For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Rula Samara-Sellers, Head of Contact Centre & Customer Care at Novuna about Rula’s career so far.

Find out Rula’s career so far. Rula shares more than she has ever shared before with her riches-to-rags-to-riches story and how the contact centre environment has built up her confidence and given her huge opportunities. We also talk about her experience of having a promotion whilst pregnant. Rula wanted to share her story to inspire others; she is a real inspiration.