For our next episode of CareerTalk, Kate Law chats to Laura Farrell, Engagement Manager at the CCMA about Laura’s career path.
Find out Laura’s journey to joining us here at the CCMA team.
For our next episode of CareerTalk, Kate Law chats to Laura Farrell, Engagement Manager at the CCMA about Laura’s career path.
Find out Laura’s journey to joining us here at the CCMA team.
Not a member?
For details on membership packages and benefits click here.
Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.
Stay close to the CCMA by signing up today and find out about ...