Loss of a loved one is an incredibly emotional time. Sorting out their affairs, contacting companies, is not easy. How a contact centre manages this can have a massive impact on the family and brand reputation.

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA discussed with Louise Downing, Vulnerable Customer Specialist at Virgin Media O2 and Elaine Lee, Managing Director at ReynoldsBusbyLee Ltd, what the issues are and how you can overcome them live on LinkedIn.