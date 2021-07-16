Agility has been critical over the last year as colleagues have been steadfast in their mission to survive.

We invited Capita’s Innovation and Data Science Director, Alan Linter, and Gill Burgess, Operational Delivery Director, to share the fundamental shift that they are taking to use data and insights to support their colleagues and customers better, how they are adopting a more empathetic attitude within the contact centre and how their approach to CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is underpinning their approach.

Alan shared the trends that they are seeing and the approach they are taking, before Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, posed questions to Alan and Gill around what they are doing and experiencing in their contact centre operation. Delegates were invited to ask questions through Zoom too.

Below is access to the video that Alan played, the recording of the seminar and the slides Capita presented.