The global contact centre outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Company Annual Growth Rate) of 4% between 2021-2028*. Gartner predicted growth in this sector as contact centre operations look to reduce their costs.

Outsourcers are able to deliver contact centre services at a lower cost because they can benefit from the economies of scale in technology. The challenge has been perceived to be delivering a quality customer experience that is on brand and whether this is better when delivered in-house or by an outsourcing partner.

We invited TTEC to join us for an hour to answer your questions, and the recording of this session can be watched below, as well as a short blog from TTEC.