What makes your team tick?

The truth about agent wellbeing in contact centres today – Puzzel reveals the results of its latest survey.

Throughout September 2019 Puzzel surveyed a broad range of contact centre professionals to discover the truth about agent wellbeing in contact centres today. While organisations openly strive to improve the customer experience, just how much emphasis do they place on the experiences and welfare of their frontline staff?

We asked 7 questions covering the key aspects of team happiness and wellbeing and asked for people to share their success stories. This report reveals: