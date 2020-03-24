By Jeremy Watkin, Product Marketing Manager, 8×8

“There’s been a change of plan.” A sentiment that contact centres have been dealing with for a few weeks now. Leaders are having to be reactive. Something seemingly out of our control occurs, requiring us to change our plans to continue to meet customer demands.

While there will always be some level of unpredictability in the contact center, sometimes we’re more reactive than we need to be. There are three proactive actions any contact center leader should consider that will make a world of difference.

Switch to a cloud contact centre platform Get serious about workforce management Allow agents to work from home anywhere

Becoming a proactive contact centre requires that we first acknowledge that being busy with customer inquiries is a VERY good thing and then we can take the necessary steps to best handle those inquiries. Moving your contact centre to the cloud, getting serious about WFM, and allowing agents to work from anywhere are terrific first steps.

