Report key findings and contents

The average cost of an inbound call is £6.55 – 70% more than email and 96% more than a web chat. This differential is growing each year as more automation is used in digital channels

79% of UK contact centres now use at least one cloud-based application

Call abandonment rate is 9.1% – the highest on record

The average speed to answer has also risen to its highest recorded level: 120 seconds

93% of UK contact centres expect at least some remote working in 2023, with the large majority expecting a hybrid model

50% of web chats are now handled wholly or partially by chatbots