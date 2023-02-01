“The 2023 UK Contact Centre Decision-Makers’ Guide” is based on surveys with 229 UK organisations and 1,000+ interviews with UK consumers.
This contact centre research provides the most up-to-date and extensive view of the issues facing the UK contact centre industry, identifies methods for improvement and helps customer-facing businesses be aware of what’s around the corner.
Findings are split by contact centre size and vertical market to help readers understand how they compare to businesses like theirs, and the use of 20 years’ of historical data gives perspective to long-term changes in the industry.
Report key findings and contents
The average cost of an inbound call is £6.55 – 70% more than email and 96% more than a web chat. This differential is growing each year as more automation is used in digital channels
79% of UK contact centres now use at least one cloud-based application
Call abandonment rate is 9.1% – the highest on record
The average speed to answer has also risen to its highest recorded level: 120 seconds
93% of UK contact centres expect at least some remote working in 2023, with the large majority expecting a hybrid model
50% of web chats are now handled wholly or partially by chatbots