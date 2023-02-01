“The 2023 UK Contact Centre Decision-Makers’ Guide” is based on surveys with 229 UK organisations and 1,000+ interviews with UK consumers. 

This contact centre research provides the most up-to-date and extensive view of the issues facing the UK contact centre industry, identifies methods for improvement and helps customer-facing businesses be aware of what’s around the corner.

Findings are split by contact centre size and vertical market to help readers understand how they compare to businesses like theirs, and the use of 20 years’ of historical data gives perspective to long-term changes in the industry.

Report key findings and contents

The average cost of an inbound call is £6.55 – 70% more than email and 96% more than a web chat. This differential is growing each year as more automation is used in digital channels

79% of UK contact centres now use at least one cloud-based application

Call abandonment rate is 9.1% – the highest on record

The average speed to answer has also risen to its highest recorded level: 120 seconds

93% of UK contact centres expect at least some remote working in 2023, with the large majority expecting a hybrid model

50% of web chats are now handled wholly or partially by chatbots

Develop a full contact strategy that optimises live assistance, self-service and proactive customer service

White Paper: Beyond Digital First – Making Your Overall Contact Strategy Work

Watch our Research Director, Stephen Yap, as he reveals the Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Watch: Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Download the report to find out our 8 discoveries into colleague wellbeing in contact centres.

Contact Centre Colleague Wellbeing Study

Leigh Hopwood chats to Babadele Adeola, Client Services & Development Director at Comdata UK, about Babadele’s career so far.

CareerTalk with Babadele Adeola

Watch our online seminar to find out how Process Automation can impact colleagues and customers.

Watch: Process Automation for Efficient Contact Centre CX

How EvaluAgent's 360° platform provided end-to-end visibility and helped Pinnacle.com achieve a 95% quality score by engaging their frontline teams

Case Study: Achieving a 95% quality score for Pinnacle

