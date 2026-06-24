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Chris is joined by renowned employment law and HR expert Kate Palmer to discuss the latest updates from the Employment Rights Act 2025, and what to prepare for in the coming months.

With major changes to Statuary Sick Pay (SSP) and Family Leave now in effect, and other big changes on their way relating to trade union reform, employment tribunal time limits and unfair dismissal, many contact centre leaders are in the midst of establishing new work practices as well as asking themselves what upcoming legislation means for them.

There’s also the question of whether Sir Kier Starmer’s resignation as PM and a likely successor in Andy Burnham might mean any changes to the roadmap for the bill, and what to look out for.

Plus, from the heat inside Westminster to the heat outside – Kate provides advice for how to look after employees during periods of high temperature and extreme heat.

Members of the CCMA have access to an ⁠award-winning 24/7 HR & Employment Law helpline⁠, who provide specialist support and advice on a range of employment matters.

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