For contact centres, data sovereignty has been a central discussion point for several decades now, with the advancement of cloud-based technologies, legislation such as GDPR and the US Cloud Act, and the increasing threat of cyber attacks.

Add to that the realities of offshore and nearshore delivery models, the ever-present scrutiny of regulators in sectors like financial services and healthcare, and the simple fact that contact centres are sitting on some of the most sensitive personal data any organisation holds, and you have a topic that has been a part of the contact centre’s mandate for some time.

However, it’s becoming a more complex debate. Geopolitical tensions are reshaping where organisations are willing to put their data, cybercrime is becoming increasingly sophisticated and AI is completely rewriting the rule book around so many things, including data protection.

With this in mind, Justin Hamilton-Martin, Senior VP of Sales at ContentGuru joins us for this episode of Informer and provides guidance on why data sovereignty has become an increasingly important area for discussion in recent years, and what contact centre leaders can do to ensure they are keeping their finger on the pulse.

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