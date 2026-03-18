In this episode of Informer, Chris talks to founder of Adeptina and training facilitator for the Neurodiversity Training Academy, Tina Squire about the impact of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the contact centre.

Tina is a certified ADHD trainer and life coach and speaks about a condition that affects around 5% of people in the UK, and for which she herself was diagnosed for five years ago.

She discusses why the experience of having ADHD can be like having a music mixing board with different dials and levers being tweaked and shifted for each individual, why contact centres typically have higher levels of diagnosed professionals than other industries, how leaders in the sector can help manage and support their teams with ADHD, and why doing so is not about offering an act of charity or boosting an employee wellbeing programme – it’s a strategic imperative.

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