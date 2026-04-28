Since the Covid pandemic, has the health and wellbeing of your teams improved or worsened? And is your organisational culture geared up around ensuring the health and wellbeing needs of all individuals within those teams is being met?

In this episode of Informer, Chris is joined by Dr Jillian Manner, Research Fellow at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Scottish Collaboration for Public Health Research and Policy to discuss these questions, and the answers in more detail.

Jillian’s work incorporates public health, workplace wellbeing, physical activity and organisational culture, and crucially, has involved significant research into the contact centre industry – including how physical activity and wellbeing have changed over recent years, and what that means for contact centre leaders.

Contact centres have always been demanding environments – cognitively intense, emotive, complex, highly structured, and also sedentary in many cases, too. As a result, health and wellbeing is a vital, ongoing and evolving topic.

Chris and Jillian focus on health and wellbeing, and more specifically on how contact centre leaders can create a culture within their operation that ensures everyone’s health – both physical and mental – is being prioritised.

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