Customers aren’t getting any easier, are they? But it’s possible to change the way people behave just by changing the way you communicate with them, especially when you write to them.

I had the idea for this course when a client told me that every Monday morning, without fail, the phones went nuclear. I asked what the business was sending to customers over the weekend. Sure enough, it was a regular email that had gone out for years. Over time, Compliance added a bit here, Legal added a disclaimer and Marketing had made a few changes. Now, the email read like one big passive-aggressive disclaimer – no wonder customers kicked off. We changed the email. We sent it out. It dropped. And nothing happened on Monday. Monday mornings were bearable (just) again.

After this virtual training course Team Leaders and managers and front line staff will be more effective when they communicate with customers – and colleagues too. They’ll be able to stop customers kicking off so much, stop them calling with obvious questions and get them to do as you ask much more.

It works for emails, social media, livechat, standard letters – any type of written communication.

Working – live – on your own material

We’ll work – live – on improving your own customer-facing material too. Send an example of your contact centre’s writing you’re happy to share and we’ll work on a couple of examples from the group and show you how to improve them in real time.

Objectives

You’ll understand the huge impact that more human written communication has and the role it can play in reducing complaints, callbacks and queries – as well as building better working relationships.

We’ll get you and your team writing faster, better and with confidence.