‘Why don’t customers do as we ask? How to write more effectively in the contact centre
Customers aren’t getting any easier, are they? But it’s possible to change the way people behave just by changing the way you communicate with them, especially when you write to them.
I had the idea for this course when a client told me that every Monday morning, without fail, the phones went nuclear. I asked what the business was sending to customers over the weekend. Sure enough, it was a regular email that had gone out for years. Over time, Compliance added a bit here, Legal added a disclaimer and Marketing had made a few changes. Now, the email read like one big passive-aggressive disclaimer – no wonder customers kicked off. We changed the email. We sent it out. It dropped. And nothing happened on Monday. Monday mornings were bearable (just) again.
After this virtual training course Team Leaders and managers and front line staff will be more effective when they communicate with customers – and colleagues too. They’ll be able to stop customers kicking off so much, stop them calling with obvious questions and get them to do as you ask much more.
It works for emails, social media, livechat, standard letters – any type of written communication.
Working – live – on your own material
We’ll work – live – on improving your own customer-facing material too. Send an example of your contact centre’s writing you’re happy to share and we’ll work on a couple of examples from the group and show you how to improve them in real time.
Objectives
You’ll understand the huge impact that more human written communication has and the role it can play in reducing complaints, callbacks and queries – as well as building better working relationships.
We’ll get you and your team writing faster, better and with confidence.
Topics we’ll cover
- How written communication really works
- Why doing more thinking means you can write less with more impact
- Understanding your audience – who are they and what matters to them
- How do people really read and understand – and how little in-depth time they give your material
- Why simple, informal and human is best – how to avoid sounding like a robot
- How to structure communication using customers’ unspoken questions
- How to beat basic grammar and spelling mistakes
- How to stop sounding like someone’s parent when you’re writing
- What matters to customers when you’re communicating with them
- Objective writing scoring and how it can help
- The responsibilities of being an expert and why you may feel you’re dumbing down
Format
A three hour online session (with a break) with tutor support, using Zoom.
What delegates say
“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”
“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”
About Rubuss
Rubuss specialises in using human-centred thinking to help organisations work better with their customers.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team members and anyone who writes to customers in a contact centre.
Why should you go?
Because you want to learn how to turn writing from a necessary drudge into a superpower.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings