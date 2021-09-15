How medium-sized business in the UK are currently serving their customers, and the opportunities for improvement.

Customers want the same things regardless of whether they are buying from a small or a large provider. The same expectations that apply to the biggest brands, such as being able to use the channel of the customer’s choice and receive prompt resolution of queries, apply equally to businesses of all sizes.

Based on interviews with 500 businesses, we showcase how often MSBs interact with their customers and what channels they use. We discover that different industry sectors have different strengths and opportunity areas. Perhaps the most telling of all of the insights packed into the report is the huge positive impact a CRM system makes on the customer experience and business as a whole.

In this research we explore the landscape of the medium-sized business in the UK and look at how these businesses are currently serving their customers. Fill in the form below to download the report.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Supported by

Share this content
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »