Customers want the same things regardless of whether they are buying from a small or a large provider. The same expectations that apply to the biggest brands, such as being able to use the channel of the customer’s choice and receive prompt resolution of queries, apply equally to businesses of all sizes.

Based on interviews with 500 businesses, we showcase how often MSBs interact with their customers and what channels they use. We discover that different industry sectors have different strengths and opportunity areas. Perhaps the most telling of all of the insights packed into the report is the huge positive impact a CRM system makes on the customer experience and business as a whole.