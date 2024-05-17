It’s been a year since the CCMA launched the ‘Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact’ research, supported by CallMiner, to quantify the impact of inflation on customers and how this affected contact needs and behaviours. This is the follow-up to that study, examining how consumer confidence and expectations of customer contact have evolved during the intervening period.

The findings show that consumer confidence has improved in various areas, partly because inflation has decreased from its peak, though it remains higher than at any point from 2011 to 2021. Overall, consumers are now much more positive about the support they’ve received compared to in 2023.

Download the research to explore in more detail how consumer confidence and expectations of customer contact have evolved.


Leigh Hopwood chats to Amanda McCormack, Head of Risk and Innovation at AIB Ireland, about Amanda's career so far.

CareerTalk with Amanda McCormack

Gamification is a tried-and-true tactic but navigating the options and convincing your team can be tough. Download this guide to set you up for gamification success.

Gamification: A Buyer’s Guide

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where explored how a culture of creativity and wellbeing can thrive together in the contact centre.

Watch: Managing Work-life Balance for Productivity Gains

