The last couple of years have been challenging for consumers, with high inflation and a growing cost-of-living crisis among other financial pressures. Many people have struggled to manage their expenses and afford essentials like housing and utilities. So, what’s the situation now?

This research, supported by CallMiner, looks into how consumer confidence and expectations of customer contact have evolved in the past year. The findings reveal that consumer confidence has improved in several areas, adapting to the era of the ‘savvy consumer’. Overall, consumers are now much more positive about the support they have received from the contact centre compared to in 2023.

Download the research to discover more including the five key findings.

Good Practice Guide: Driving Effective Sales and Retention Programmes

6 Competences in Top-Performing Contact Centre Leaders

Case Study: Improving CX Using Customer Engagement Software

