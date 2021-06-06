Hybrid working – with some staff based in the contact centre, and others working at home or remotely – is one of the major challenges facing all contact centre operators right now.

How to set it up, both operationally and technically? How to make sure it’s secure and compliant? How to be fair to everyone? How to manage split teams and keep people motivated and following a common goal and culture? These are just some of the difficult questions to get to grips with.

Which is why we have created a whole series of events running through to September, focusing on these issues. Some of these events are exclusive to members and senior leaders only, others will be discussions in our usual Special Interest Groups, while some are open to the whole industry.

They are all free to attend, so take a look below and register.