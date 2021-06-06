Hybrid working – with some staff based in the contact centre, and others working at home or remotely – is one of the major challenges facing all contact centre operators right now.

How to set it up, both operationally and technically? How to make sure it’s secure and compliant? How to be fair to everyone? How to manage split teams and keep people motivated and following a common goal and culture? These are just some of the difficult questions to get to grips with.

Which is why we have created a whole series of events running through to September, focusing on these issues. Some of these events are exclusive to members and senior leaders only, others will be discussions in our usual Special Interest Groups, while some are open to the whole industry.

They are all free to attend, so take a look below and register.

Flexibility and productivity considerations in a hybrid model

Date: Thu 24 Jun 2021
Where: Online
Special Interest Group: The People Agenda

Date: Fri 9 Jul 2021
Where: Online
Being agile in a hybrid contact centre environment

Date: Thu 15 Jul 2021
Where: Online
What is a best practice approach to compliance and security in a hybrid operating model?

Date: Tue 27 Jul 2021
Where: Online
Ask the Experts: How the hybrid model is impacting attrition, recruitment and talent management

Date: Wed 11 Aug 2021
Where: Online
Special Interest Group: The People Agenda

Date: Tue 7 Sep 2021
Where: Online
Inclusion in a hybrid model and the impact on mental health and wellbeing

Date: Tue 14 Sep 2021
Where: Online
Planning contact centre resources in a hybrid model

Date: Wed 22 Sep 2021
Where: Online
