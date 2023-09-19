The poll revealed that there isn’t a single hybrid home/office model that suits every organisation – although the arrangement where colleagues come into the office for 2-3 days each week is currently the most popular, favoured by 34% of respondents. The ‘totally flexible’ hybrid working option, and one where organisations expect people in the office at least once per month, are also very popular (Question 1). It shows that organisations are experimenting with different hybrid working models to find the one that works best for them and their employees.