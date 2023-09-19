With technology advancements and the pandemic enabling remote working to be easier and more prevalent, it’s no surprise that hybrid working is quickly becoming the norm in the UK. According to a new online poll from the CCMA (Call Centre Management Association CCMA), only 2% of UK contact centres expect all their frontline colleagues to be working in a physical office in 12 months’ time, with 98% saying that they expect them to either be working fixed days at home and fixed days in the office, working flexibly between the home and office, or working 100% from home.
186 contact centre leaders took part in the online poll on 14 September 2023 during the online webinar Hybrid Working in the Contact Centre of 2024, which was supported by specialist homeworking outsourcer, Sensee. You will see there has been a significant shift towards hybrid working in UK contact centres.
Despite recent media headlines suggesting that organisations are keen to get employees out of their homes and back into the office, the CCMA poll paints a very different picture. Indeed, it indicates a move away from 100% office working. In the first poll question (Question 1), 5% of CCMA members said that their frontline customer advisers were currently working 100% in a physical office; yet, in 12 months’ time, just 2% expect them to be working 100% in a physical office (Question 2).
The poll revealed that there isn’t a single hybrid home/office model that suits every organisation – although the arrangement where colleagues come into the office for 2-3 days each week is currently the most popular, favoured by 34% of respondents. The ‘totally flexible’ hybrid working option, and one where organisations expect people in the office at least once per month, are also very popular (Question 1). It shows that organisations are experimenting with different hybrid working models to find the one that works best for them and their employees.
The hybrid working picture is expected to continue to change over time, however, with just over half of respondents (51%), expecting people to come into the office for 2-3 days each week in 12 months’ time.
The benefits of hybrid working for UK contact centres are clear. One of the biggest benefits is increased flexibility for employees, which can lead to better work-life balance and improved mental health. Additionally, employees are more likely to feel trusted and valued by their employers, which can lead to increased engagement and productivity. Hybrid working also enables UK contact centres to tap into a larger talent pool, as it removes geographical barriers and allows for remote hiring. It’s easy to see why hybrid working is becoming the preferred way of working for contact centre operations across the UK.