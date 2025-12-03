Human Conversations for Trust, Rapport and Presence

In this 3-hour workshop, you will learn how to build trust and rapport, be present in the moment, and emotionally connect with your customers using the Conversation Cycle. Key topics include:
- Rapport & Building Trust: Understand the importance of creating a high level of trust with your customers and how it influences the entire conversation.
- Being Present: Learn the mindset of presence and how being truly connected with your customer enhances their experience.
- Conversation Cycle: Explore the four elements of a great conversation – Ask, Listen, Acknowledge, Inform, and how to use them to create human, empathetic interactions.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Use active listening and empathetic acknowledgement to deliver a better experience
- Apply the Conversation Cycle to structure interactions that feel natural and supportive
Learning outcomes
By the end of this workshop you will be able to;
- Adopt a Strategic Leadership Mindset: Embrace a philosophy that aligns your leadership style with your desired outcomes.
- Master the Balance of Leadership and Management: Clearly distinguish between leading and managing and learn how to strike the perfect balance.
- Shift from Functional to Enterprise Thinking: Move beyond individual contributions to consider the entire organisation’s success.
- Unlock the Power of Conscious Leadership: Discover ten key principles that will enhance your leadership effectiveness.
- Enhance Mindfulness and Collaboration: Identify opportunities to lead with greater mindfulness and foster a more collaborative environment.
- Craft and Execute a Strategic Plan: Begin creating, sharing, and implementing a strategic plan tailored to your unique context.
Benefits to your business
Elevated Leadership for Organisational Growth: Foster expanded thinking that advances your leadership and drives your organisation’s development.
- Holistic Performance Achievement: Adopt a comprehensive approach to hitting performance goals across your entire organisation.
- Strategic Confidence for Better Results: Build confidence in crafting and communicating strategies that deliver superior outcomes.
- Boosted Engagement and Alignment: Enhance team engagement and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a powerful philosophy for strategic leadership.
- From Function to Enterprise: Navigate the journey to becoming a true enterprise-wide leader.
- Principles of Conscious Leadership: Explore essential principles to lead with intention and awareness.
- The Mindful Leader: Gain insights into the factors influencing your leadership style.
- The Collaborative Leader: Understand how to connect and lead effectively with others.
- The Strategic Leader: Lead with vision and purpose, driving your organisation forward.
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago. He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For frontline colleagues.
Why should you go?
Master presence and the Conversation Cycle – Ask, Listen, Acknowledge, Inform – to build trust and deliver more natural, empathetic customer interactions.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members