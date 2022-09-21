LGBTQIA+ employees were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which highlighted the need for strong support networks for these employees.

To help your workplace improve its LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, PageGroup hosted a webinar with LGBTQIA+ speakers from industry leaders to discuss their own experiences. Topics included managerial support for LGBTQIA+ employees, how to create a more inclusive workplace environment and more, as well as a Q&A with their expert speakers at the end of the webinar. Read on to find out more and listen to this insightful discussion in full.