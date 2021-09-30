How to Reduce Customer Effort

The purpose of this online event is to provide each of the participants with 8 key principles that when applied by everyone across the business will result in a more easy and effortless experience.
One of the biggest frustrations that Customers have that makes the Customer Experience, feel just like hard work, is being passed around the business from one person to the next as they try in vain to get their query resolved. Customers hate having to repeat their story over and over again as they move through an organisation on a conveyor belt from one internal team to the next.
If promises are broken and customers have to call-back then this just adds to the frustration, especially when the agent who they speak with is unable to locate their original issue.
This event will help to address these issues and many more as we share, and bring to life, the 8 key principles required to deliver an easy and effortless Customer Experience.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this event participants will be able to:
- Recognise and apply the key Principles of an “Easy” and “Effortless” Customer Experience.
- Learn about the importance of seeing things through the eyes of the customer and recognise the need to update, add or amend existing processes that are making interactions feel hard for your customers.
- Appreciate the need to use positive language together with good tone of voice when interacting and engaging with customers.
- Describe and apply the 6 steps required to complete the perfect warm transfer.
- Identify the need to assess and address any future issues that customers may be faced with and deal with these “in the moment” by sharing knowledge, experience and expertise.
- See the impact that effective coaching and feedback has when creating the behavioural changes required to deliver an effortless experience.
- Consider how senior leaders from across the business can role model the importance of getting the Customer Experience right for every customer during every interaction on every channel.
- Craft an action plan that can be used to apply all of the learning gained during the event.
Workshop outline
- The importance of seeing things from the Customers perspective
- How to adopt a “Can do” attitude
- Why embracing a “Coaching based culture” is key to providing an easy and effortless Customer Experience
- Why senior Leaders within the business need to role model the importance of Customer Satisfaction.
- Tools and techniques to help make every Customer interaction feel “Easy”
- How to be a brilliant “Baton Handler” when Customers need to be passed onto another colleague in the business.
- The importance of being a “Problem identifier” and not just a “Problem solver”
- How to ensure that your frontline Customer Service agents are super productive.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom or Teams
About the trainer
Gavin Scott
With a background in telecommunications, Gavin helped to move O2UK from 4th to 1st in the marketplace for Customer Satisfaction. During the latter part of his career at O2UK he carried out the role of Leadership Development Consultant. His responsibilities included designing and delivering a Management Development programme as well as implementing a Coaching culture across the business.
Gavin has worked for a large number of blue-chip organisations as a trainer, facilitator and speaker, focusing specifically on developing behavioural change within organisations, including British Gas, Npower, Severn Trent Water, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Bank, Virgin Media, RAC, cinch, BMW.
When asked what makes Gavin unique, his clients use words like, engaging, dynamic, fresh, thought provoking, storyteller and excellent facilitator of behavioural change.
Upcoming Dates
Who is it for?
Heads of Customer Service who want to reduce Customer effort as part of their Customer Service Strategy. Operations Managers within call centre-based organisations who have a responsibility for Customer Satisfaction. Team Leaders responsible for Customer Service teams who are serious about reducing Customer Effort.
Why should you go?
If you want your customers to be loyal, spend more money, and recommend you to their family and friends then this event will provide you with the key principles that you need to adopt to deliver an easy and effortless Customer experience.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT