How to Reduce Customer Effort

One of the biggest frustrations that Customers have that makes the Customer Experience, feel just like hard work, is being passed around the business from one person to the next as they try in vain to get their query resolved. Customers hate having to repeat their story over and over again as they move through an organisation on a conveyor belt from one internal team to the next.

If promises are broken and customers have to call-back then this just adds to the frustration, especially when the agent who they speak with is unable to locate their original issue.

This event will help to address these issues and many more as we share, and bring to life, the 8 key principles required to deliver an easy and effortless Customer Experience.