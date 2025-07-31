Unsolicited calls have surged to 11.3 billion annually, with deepfake AI scam calls representing the fastest-growing type of nuisance call. With the global rise in phone scams and fraud, earning consumer trust through outbound communications has become increasingly challenging for contact centres.

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we explore how contact centres can build trusted and secure outbound communications despite this challenging landscape. We examine the impact of call warning labels and spam detection systems, what shapes call reputation, the key factors that influence consumer trust, and provide a comprehensive six-step framework for establishing yourself as a trusted caller while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.