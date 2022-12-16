How to Boost your Resilience - Advisor

Working in an environment as fast-paced as a contact centre means multi-tasking and constantly rising to challenges, whether you’re new to the role or an experienced advisor. It’s enough to tax anyone’s resilience.

According to mentalhealth.org.uk resilience is the “ability to cope with the normal stress of life as well as being able to bounce back from a crisis.” NHS England says it’s “the ability to maintain personal wellbeing in the face of challenge.”

This course is aimed at frontline colleagues who want to learn how to improve and manage their resilience to maintain their mental state and prevent burnout.