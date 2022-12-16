How to Boost your Resilience - Advisor

Working in an environment as fast-paced as a contact centre means multi-tasking and constantly rising to challenges, whether you’re new to the role or an experienced advisor. It’s enough to tax anyone’s resilience.
According to mentalhealth.org.uk resilience is the “ability to cope with the normal stress of life as well as being able to bounce back from a crisis.” NHS England says it’s “the ability to maintain personal wellbeing in the face of challenge.”
This course is aimed at frontline colleagues who want to learn how to improve and manage their resilience to maintain their mental state and prevent burnout.
Course Description
Do any of the scenarios below resonate with you or your team?
You may have had a really bad call and you’re now feeling stressed or angry. You need to change the way you think and feel quickly before your next call or meeting to maintain clarity and focus.
You’ve just finished from a bad day at work, and you can’t switch off. It’s impacting your mental state and personal life and you’d rather have choice over how you think and feel.
This course provides tools and techniques to improve your emotional intelligence and physical and mental wellbeing to reduce the risk of burnout whilst boosting your resilience.
Disclaimer: Our tutors are trained certified coaches, NLP trainers and hypnotherapists, and will use various techniques within their vast skill set.
Learning outcomes
- Understand what resilience is and why it’s important
- Gain insight into your own resilience and what impedes it
- Understand what state is, and the importance of maintaining a resourceful state to make good decisions even during difficult times
- Look at the effects of our physiology and mindset, and how changing these elements can lead to a successful outcome during challenging times
- Valuable tools and strategies to increase your resilience when faced with challenging situations
Benefits to your business
Your frontline staff face some of the most difficult challenges in your business. The contact centre, after all, is one of the main interfaces between your organisation and your customers. Every time an agent answers a call they must appear friendly, welcoming, and full of energy.
Equipping your advisors with the knowledge and skills to understand and manage their own mental state and resilience could be key to your contact centre’s overall performance.
Course content
- Definitions of resilience and group exercise on the factors that impede resilience.
- Characteristics of a resilient person – self-awareness exercise.
- What is State? The link between external events, internal representation, physiology, and our own behaviour.
- Definitions of stress and how it manifests physically, mentally, emotionally, and in our behaviour.
- The difference between good and bad stress.
- The STOP technique for dealing with stress – we will practice each one with group exercises.
About the trainer
Dr Angela Monaco: Angela is a certified business coach, NLP trainer, mBIT coach, hypnotherapist and dentist. She has a special interest in career and performance coaching and a passion for helping others to achieve a work life balance. Angela is a guest trainer in supporting the delivery of NLP Accredited courses.
What delegates say
“Different perspective to resilience and good coping techniques.”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom or Teams.
Who is it for?
Frontline colleagues, contact centre advisors, complaint handlers and anyone responsible for answering customer calls.
Why should you go?
To gain a greater understanding of resilience and to learn new tools and techniques to help you increase your resilience.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings