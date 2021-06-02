Today’s customers quite rightly demand the highest levels of support. They want service to be personalised and timely, and they also expect the contact centre advisors helping them to have immediate access to the information needed to resolve any queries.
Providing advisors with a higher quality user interface not only improves the employee experience but also contributes directly to a better experience for customers. That’s where a digital workspace can help.
In this CCMA Guide we’ll examine the role of the digital workspace and outline some of the key benefits that can result from its deployment.
