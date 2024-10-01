Growth Mindset for Leaders

Rediscover, reconnect with, and choose to embrace a growth mindset to revolutionise the way you think, work and inspire those around you to do the same.
Course Description
We’re born with an incredible drive to learn and grow— just watch any child tackle life with boundless enthusiasm and curiosity. But as we navigate our professional and personal lives, we sometimes lose touch with this innate capacity, falling into patterns that limit our potential. The great news? This isn’t a permanent state. You can reignite that drive and transform your approach to work and life’s challenges.
Join our for a dynamic workshop where you’ll uncover your current mindset and the factors influencing it. We’ll explore five key principles that will empower you to embrace lifelong learning and development, view challenges as opportunities, achieve greater career success, and reduce stress.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this workshop you will be able to;
- Apply a Growth Philosophy: Align your current situation with where you want to go.
- Distinguish Between Mindsets: Understand the impact of fixed vs. growth mindsets on yourself and others.
- Assess Your Mindset: Explore where your mindset currently sits and what influences it.
- Leverage Growth Principles: Use growth mindset principles as powerful tools for reflection and professional development.
Benefits to your business
Having a growth mindset sets individuals and teams apart, bringing significant benefits to your business:
- Empowered and Innovative Leadership: Encourages self-leadership and ownership of personal and business growth.
- Boosted Motivation and Engagement: Cultivates teams that thrive on challenges and change.
- Resilience in Action: Turns ‘fails’ and setbacks into valuable learning experiences.
- Culture of Continuous Improvement and Adaptability: Fosters an environment where growth and innovation are the norm.
- Competitive Edge: Builds a dynamic, growth-oriented culture that drives success and outpaces the competition.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a philosophy for growth.
- Fixed vs. Growth Mindset: Understand the critical differences.
- Mindset Indicator: Discover where you stand with a dynamic insight tool.
- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Outcome: Harness the power of thought transformation.
- You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know: Explore the unknown to unlock potential.
- Your Results Reflect You: Understand how your mindset shapes your outcomes.
- Communication as a Catalyst: Learn how effective communication transforms situations.
- The Power of Choice: Recognise that you always have options.
About the trainer
Sophia Jakeman: Sophia is a qualified tutor, trainer and psychotherapist with 30 years’ experience working across the public, private, voluntary and FE sectors. As a senior trainer with BPA, she works closely with clients to deliver impactful solutions that drive customer excellence. Her work is influenced and underpinned by a career-driven philosophy that human connection and the strength of our relationships sit at the heart of both business and personal success.
Helen Beaumont Manahan: Helen joined BPA Quality in 2013 after previous roles in teaching and operations. As EMEA Quality Solutions and CX Manager, she leverages her passion and expertise for all aspects of Quality and Customer Experience. Helen’s role requires the implementation of a range of complex quality programmes across the globe; training and sharing best practice, and helping organisations deliver excellence to their customers and staff.
What delegates say
“Sophia and Helen were both insightful, knowledgeable and clearly passionate about what they do! I found their delivery of the material was captivating. I was engaged throughout and felt I have really taken away so much from today.”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom.
Who is it for?
Heads of Service, Operations Managers, Customer Service Managers, Team Managers.
Why should you go?
Unleash new capabilities and elevate performance by fostering a growth mindset within yourself and your team.
How much is it?
£375*
CCMA members receive 20% discount.
*Excludes VAT