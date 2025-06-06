Almost half of UK adults exhibit characteristic of vulnerability. As a result, there is a growing emphasis on customer protection, driven by regulations like the FCA’s Consumer Duty, which sets higher and clearer standards for putting customers’ needs first and places particular importance on the fair treatment and tailored support of vulnerable individuals. 

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we explore the key challenges all contact centres face in supporting vulnerable customers. We also detail how organisations can stay compliant while delivering flexible, compassionate service that adapts to individual needs and circumstances.


CCMA Strategy Sessions: Understanding Emerging and Changing Contact Centre Roles

DEIB: Building a Future-Ready Diverse Workforce

Key Frontline Soft Skills Every Contact Centre Needs to Know

