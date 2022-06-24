Staffing a contact centre remains one of the biggest challenges for customer service operations, and that’s particularly the case when you need to provide support beyond a contact centre’s primary language. Brands risk alienating customers if they don’t address multilingual support, especially with more and more people expecting real-time, native-language interactions to take place seamlessly, live and across digital channels.

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we highlight the importance of delivering multilingual customer support successfully, consider some of the key challenges currently faced by contact centre teams, and identify steps you can follow in your own operations.

Good Practice Guide: How to successfully deliver multilingual customer support – Download

