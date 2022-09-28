Continued innovation is essential if brands are to stay competitive – particularly given today’s evolving customer expectations. But how do you enable an environment where contact centre innovation thrives?
In this CCMA Good Practice Guide we examine the different types of contact centre innovation, highlight some common characteristics, and focus on the importance of actionable data in driving innovation effectiveness. We also identify a number of key guidelines to follow when implementing innovation projects, while also identifying some of the common barriers to innovation success.
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.