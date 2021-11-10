Attrition has always been a concern for contact centre managers – not just in terms of managing costs, but also for the ongoing challenge of trying to maintain service levels while busily trying to recruit and train replacement advisors. The recent dramatic growth in home working has only served to make the task of managing attrition even more complicated.
In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we’ll look at how collaboration and improved remote work management techniques could play a key role in helping contact centres to manage the rising attrition challenge.
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.