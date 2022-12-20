We live in an era of big social change. Adaptation of contact centres is required more than ever because of the consequences of Brexit, pandemic, conflict and the cost of living crisis all contributing to changing customer and adviser needs. Go back a little further and we see the consumer shift towards the internet also having profound consequences for the contact centre.
In this Good Practice Guide, we’ll explore three simple ways to positively embrace transformation enabling you to deliver proactive improvements that can lead to increased efficiency and service improvement.