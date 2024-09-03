Growing revenue and retaining customers is becoming more challenging due to the rapidly-changing customer landscape and the associated sales and retention hurdles. So, what strategies can you implement within the contact centre to improve sales and enhance customer retention, and ultimately maximise customer lifetime value?

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide we look at the challenges contact centres face when it comes to providing innovative solutions that help organisations to retain their customers, drive new sales, and maximise cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. We highlight the challenges of customers engaging across multiple channels, consider how the introduction of AI powered insights will impact these processes, and stress the importance of providing memorable experiences.

Good Practice Guide: Driving Effective Sales and Retention Programmes

