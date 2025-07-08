With the rapid evolution of AI, a key focus area is how it can be applied to automated voice channels and help to modernise commonly-used technologies.

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we explore the role artificial intelligence can play in improving the experience of automation via voice channels in the contact centre. We establish the options currently available for implementing AI in voice, what makes AI different to traditional systems such as Interactive Voice Response and Automated Speech Recognition, the misconceptions to avoid, the risks of implementing too quickly and a step-by-step guide for a successful implementation.