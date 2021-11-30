With customer service complexity accelerating dramatically, it’s increasingly hard for organisations to expect their traditional contact centres to support all aspects of today’s more circular customer journeys. Recruiting the right staff can be complex, reacting quickly to change can be challenging, while staying on top of fast-moving technology and digital channels is often daunting.
In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we look at the role that outsourcing all or part of your contact centre operation can play in helping to resolve this contact centre complexity. We’ll also look at how outsourcing itself has evolved, and address why, how and when contact centre managers can put outsourcing to work for their organisations.
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.