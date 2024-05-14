Gamification is a tried-and-true tactic that more and more businesses are embracing, but navigating the options and convincing your team can be tough. This guide sets you on the path to gamification success, giving you the tools to pick the right platform and make your case, complete with a handy checklist that you can download.

The guide explores:

  • Why enterprises are adopting gamification
  • Building a robust business case
  • Gamification use cases
  • Common objections (and how to overcome them)
  • Making gamification “stick”

Download the guide now.

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where explored how a culture of creativity and wellbeing can thrive together in the contact centre.

Watch: Managing Work-life Balance for Productivity Gains

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where explored how a culture of creativity and wellbeing can thrive together in the contact centre.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood chats to John Devlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ascensos, about John's career so far.

CareerTalk with John Devlin

Leigh Hopwood chats to John Devlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ascensos, about John’s career so far.

Read more »
Tructyre's Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Case Study: Balancing Performance and Front Line Engagement

Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »