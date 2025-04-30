From meeting rising contact demand to adapting to the pressures of wage and National Insurance (NI) inflation and the continual advancement of artificial intelligence – how are contact centres evolving their people strategy?

This research explores how leading organisations are navigating the balance between human and technological capabilities to build resilient, future-ready teams.

The report highlights three essential pillars to future-proofing your people strategy:

  • Integrating People and Technology: Explore how automation and AI can enhance human performance, not replace it, helping teams work smarter without growing headcount.
  • Evolving Skills and Roles: Discover how frontline roles are becoming more digital and cognitively demanding, with new opportunities emerging in AI training, data analysis and digital journey management.
  • Successfully Delivering Change: Learn how leading organisations build trust, involve colleagues early, and create cultures of learning to ensure change is embraced and not feared.

Featuring insights from contact centre leaders across diverse industries, this report is a must-read for anyone focused on building a people strategy that thrives in the age of human-tech collaboration.


Stephen Yap, Research Director, launches our research exploring how industry leaders are responding to change and re-inventing their people strategy

Watch: Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

Explore how to bolster your contact strategy to better set customer expectations and increase contact success.

Watch: Building Trust in Your Brand Through Customer Contact 

How does the UK consumer perceive rapid shifts in technology and the economy? Watch now.

Watch: The Impact of Technology and Economic Shifts on UK Consumers

