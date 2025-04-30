From meeting rising contact demand to adapting to the pressures of wage and National Insurance (NI) inflation and the continual advancement of artificial intelligence – how are contact centres evolving their people strategy?

This research explores how leading organisations are navigating the balance between human and technological capabilities to build resilient, future-ready teams.

The report highlights three essential pillars to future-proofing your people strategy:

  • Integrating People and Technology: Explore how automation and AI can enhance human performance, not replace it, helping teams work smarter without growing headcount.
  • Evolving Skills and Roles: Discover how frontline roles are becoming more digital and cognitively demanding, with new opportunities emerging in AI training, data analysis and digital journey management.
  • Successfully Delivering Change: Learn how leading organisations build trust, involve colleagues early, and create cultures of learning to ensure change is embraced and not feared.

Featuring insights from contact centre leaders across diverse industries, this report is a must-read for anyone focused on building a people strategy that thrives in the age of human-tech collaboration.

Thank you

Please use the button below to download the “Future-Proofing Your People Strategy” research report.

Click here to return to the main Insights page.

 

Stephen Yap, Research Director, launches our research exploring how industry leaders are responding to change and re-inventing their people strategy

Watch: Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

Stephen Yap, Research Director, launches our research exploring how industry leaders are responding to change and re-inventing their people strategy

Read more »
Take a look at how organisations are navigating the balance between human and technological capabilities to build resilient, future-ready teams.

Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

Take a look at how organisations are navigating the balance between human and technological capabilities to build resilient, future-ready teams.

Read more »
Explore how to bolster your contact strategy to better set customer expectations and increase contact success.

Watch: Building Trust in Your Brand Through Customer Contact 

Explore how to bolster your contact strategy to better set customer expectations and increase contact success.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »