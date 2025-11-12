Knowledge management has evolved from a back-office function to a strategic enabler of customer experience and operational excellence.

In today’s hybrid, AI-enhanced contact centres, the cost of fragmented knowledge is significant. Employees spend up to 2.5 hours daily searching for information, which can lead to inconsistent service, higher error rates and reduced customer satisfaction. At the same time, generative AI and automation are reshaping how information is accessed and used, creating both opportunity and urgency for contact centre leaders.

This Good Practice Guide provides a practical roadmap for building resilient, people-centred knowledge management strategies. From creating a single source of truth and embedding AI intelligently, to measuring impact with advanced metrics and building a knowledge culture – discover how leading contact centres are transforming knowledge management into a strategic asset that drives consistency, efficiency and trust.