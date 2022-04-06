Fundamentals of Marketing Communications

Explore the principles of marketing communications
This 3 hour virtual workshop explores the principles of marketing communications, and how it relates to the contact centre:
We will explore the theory behind how customers make their purchasing decisions, and how contact centre communications can help support that process. We will also look at opportunities to respond to customer service queries with new social media features such as video messaging and live shopping streams.
The session is supported with relevant case studies, plus facilitated conversations with your peers to share ideas and best practices.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this course participants will be able to:
- Outline the key stages of the customer buying process
- Consider how to use new social media features to support customer service needs, beyond the DM
- Understand how the contact centre can proactively support customers to make purchase decisions
- Respond to a range of real-world social media posts, and use these as internal training exercise
Format
3-hour online workshop, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Luan Wise
Luan is an independent marketing consultant with over 20 years’ experience in agency, client-side and consultancy roles. She’s also a LinkedIn Learning course instructor, lead trainer for Facebook and Instagram, and author of the award-winning book, Relax! It’s Only Social Media.
Upcoming Dates
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers,
Why should you go?
To explore the principles of marketing, and how it relates to the contact centre.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings