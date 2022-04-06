Explore the principles of marketing communications

This 3 hour virtual workshop explores the principles of marketing communications, and how it relates to the contact centre:

We will explore the theory behind how customers make their purchasing decisions, and how contact centre communications can help support that process. We will also look at opportunities to respond to customer service queries with new social media features such as video messaging and live shopping streams.

The session is supported with relevant case studies, plus facilitated conversations with your peers to share ideas and best practices.

Learning outcomes

By the end of this course participants will be able to:

  • Outline the key stages of the customer buying process
  • Consider how to use new social media features to support customer service needs, beyond the DM
  • Understand how the contact centre can proactively support customers to make purchase decisions
  • Respond to a range of real-world social media posts, and use these as internal training exercise

Format

3-hour online workshop, using Zoom.

About the trainer

Luan Wise

Luan is an independent marketing consultant with over 20 years’ experience in agency, client-side and consultancy roles. She’s also a LinkedIn Learning course instructor, lead trainer for Facebook and Instagram, and author of the award-winning book, Relax! It’s Only Social Media.

Upcoming Dates

Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.

Fundamentals of Marketing Communications

Fundamentals of Marketing Communications

Date: Thu 9 Jun 2022
Where: Online
Book now »

Fundamentals of Marketing Communications

Fundamentals of Marketing Communications

Date: Tue 13 Sep 2022
Where: Online
Book now »

SIG - Insurance: May 2022

Date: Thu 5 May 2022
Where: London
Register »

SIG - Insurance: July 2022

Date: Tue 19 Jul 2022
Where: Online
Register »

SIG - Insurance: October 2022

Date: Thu 20 Oct 2022
Where: Online
Register »

Who is it for?

Contact Centre Managers,

Why should you go?

To explore the principles of marketing, and how it relates to the contact centre.

How much is it?

CCMA members: £299*

Non-members: £349*

*excludes VAT

Additional discounts available for group bookings

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »