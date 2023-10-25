An industry-leading programme designed to reduce early attrition of new contact centre talent.

Retaining talent in the contact centre industry is an ongoing challenge for many business leaders. Organisations can’t afford to lose new talent; its affecting businesses in lost productivity and invested funds in recruitment and training.

The UK National Contact Centre Academy has created its Frontline Foundations course, to help reduce attrition rates, and give new starters a taster into what it’s like to work in your contact centre and provide an understanding of the skills required to be successful in the role.

Equipping new talent to the industry with all the information they need to start their career, will increase new joiner ‘stickiness’ to the role and your organisation. This full day face-to-face training programme provides the foundations in customer service skills, whilst exploring the role of a contact centre frontline colleague.