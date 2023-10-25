An industry-leading programme designed to attract new talent into contact centre careers.

Finding and retaining talent in the contact centre industry is an ongoing challenge for many business leaders. That’s why the UK National Contact Centre Academy has created its Frontline Foundations course, which is designed to support contact centre teams during their recruitment and onboarding phases.

The course provides candidates and new joiners with a taster into what it’s like to work in a contact centre and to provide a great customer experience. Equipping new talent with all the information they need to start their career, this course helps contact centre leaders to increase new joiner ‘stickiness’, as well the ability to attract more applicants.

The nature of the contact centre role requires a delicate balance of empathy, communication skills and task handling, which demands a specific skill set. This full day face-to-face training programme provides a course in customer service skills, which explores the role of a contact centre frontline colleague.