An industry-leading programme designed to attract new talent into contact centre careers.
Finding and retaining talent in the contact centre industry is an ongoing challenge for many business leaders. That’s why the UK National Contact Centre Academy has created its Frontline Foundations course, which is designed to support contact centre teams during their recruitment and onboarding phases.
The course provides candidates and new joiners with a taster into what it’s like to work in a contact centre and to provide a great customer experience. Equipping new talent with all the information they need to start their career, this course helps contact centre leaders to increase new joiner ‘stickiness’, as well the ability to attract more applicants.
The nature of the contact centre role requires a delicate balance of empathy, communication skills and task handling, which demands a specific skill set. This full day face-to-face training programme provides a course in customer service skills, which explores the role of a contact centre frontline colleague.
Benefits to your business
- Support your recruitment and attract more candidates
- Increase employee retention in the first six months
- Pre-skilled talent in customer experience
- Improve efficiencies within your contact centre
- Enhance employee engagement
What will the course include?
The training is split into modules covering a range of skills, which are critical to the role of a frontline colleague.
It introduces how to build rapport and trust with customers, master the art of difficult conversations, communicate more effectively with vulnerable customers and explore how to connect emotionally with customers. This programme has it all.
This training can be delivered at your site, for groups of up to 12 frontline colleagues.
Learning Outcomes
By the end of the workshop, candidates or new recruits will be able to;
- Build rapport and truly connect with your customers confidently
- Understand the art of ‘being present’
- Have great conversations with all customers
- Respond to customers with empathy and care
- Communicate clearly with customers and colleagues
- Connect to customers in a human way
- Demonstrate effective listening skills
- Use the best questioning techniques
- Plus know 100% if a career in the contact centre is for them
Course Content
- Rapport & building trust
- Being present – the theory of ‘circles of presence’
- The Conversation Cycle: Ask/Listen/Acknowledge/Inform
- Acknowledging the customers’ situation with empathy & why it’s important
- Communication Skills : Tone & Language
- Emotionally connecting with your customer
- Dealing with difficult conversations
- Active Listening Skills
- Questioning Techniques
When to use Frontline Foundations Training
We will work closely with you to understand how the Frontline Foundations programme can help you to attract and retain new talent into your organisation. The programme is designed to support organisations during the following stages:
- During your recruitment process – offer candidates a taster to what it’s like to work as a frontline advisor and pre-skill your recruits. Also, attract more candidate applications by offering something different during the recruitment process.
- The onboarding phase – provide new recruits with Frontlines Foundations training to kick-start their learning, ensuring stickiness to the role and skilling new employees from an early stage.
Case Study
The UK National Contact Centre Academy provides the Frontline Foundations training programme as part of Reed Talent Solutions’ Recruit, Train, Deploy (RTD) programme. RTD supports organisations in the identification of new talent and helps in the deployment of new recruits, based on an organisations resource requirement.
During our recent pilot programme with Reed Talent Solutions, we supported mobile network operator, EE, by dramatically reducing new starter attrition. Our solution saw EE’s retention rate increase to 94% for new joiners starting out in frontline advisor roles.
To find out more about this programme, please ask a member of the CCMA team.
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago.
He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
What delegates say
“Mike’s delivery, and his ability to read and adapt to his audience, underpinned by his expert knowledge, helped me understand the content, and retain the information given”
“Covered lots of strategies for dealing with customers, really engaging and everyone was involved in activities”.
“All members of the group had instant ‘takeaways’ that can be put to use straight away”.
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Candidates going through your recruitment process; new starters (frontline colleagues).
Why you should book?
- Provides pre-skilled talent and an introduction to life in the contact centre
- Improves employee retention and stickiness to the role and organisation
- Attract hidden talent into the contact centre industry
- Increase employee engagement
How much is it?
CCMA members: £1,800 +VAT
Non-members: £2,400 +VAT
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people.