Why responsible AI matters

One of the biggest aspects of using AI responsibly starts with data. Customer service operations often deal with vast amounts of sensitive information, from personal details to financial data. Yet, the challenge lies in maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security while using AI systems to improve customer experiences.

Just as you wouldn’t leave your personal documents on a public bench for anyone to access, you wouldn’t leave customer data just lying around. Treating data with the same level of care is crucial to success. Within customer service, safeguarding sensitive information is not only a legal requirement, but it’s a fundamental aspect of building trust.[ii] Particularly when 64% of consumers trust companies that actually provide clear information about their privacy policies over those that don’t.[iii]

And what about generative AI? Although it holds great promise for customer service, it is susceptible to errors. After all, it generates answers based on patterns learned from datasets and there’s a minefield of legal, financial, and ethical implications if the content generated is inaccurate, inaccessible or offensive.[iv] It’s not like it has a self-correction feature either. There’s a risk of these inaccurate results placing a burden on agents to rectify these issues too, making their lives harder, rather than easier.

This is where responsible AI implementation comes in.

With contact centres, where customer interactions are at the heart of everything, it’s important to build and keep that trust. That’s why businesses can’t just add generative AI and automation technologies for the sake of it or use it to replace workers because it’s seen as cheaper.[v] Customers want their problems solved with​ the nuance and empathy that only a human can provide.[vi]

Put simply, AI is not here to replace humans. But humans with AI will replace humans without it.[vii] Therefore, steps need to be taken to ensure that AI is integrated ethically to avoid the pitfalls of failure.