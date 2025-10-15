This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the autumn 2025 Fraud and the Contact Centre Leadership Forum, where senior leaders from across sectors came together to discuss the escalating threat of fraud targeting contact centres.

Exploring how fraudsters exploit voice channels as the ‘path of least resistance’, as well as the sophisticated use of AI and deepfakes and the challenge of balancing customer trust with robust security measures, the report examines what organisations can do to protect themselves and their customers.

Discover how contact centre leaders are tackling everything from change of address fraud and internal fraud to AI-enabled attacks operating at industrial scale. From removing fraud detection responsibility from frontline advisors to deploying defensive AI systems and establishing specialist response teams, this report provides practical insights and peer advice on avoiding becoming the ‘slowest gazelle’ in an increasingly difficult landscape, where criminals often remain consistently one step ahead.

Download now to read the full report.