As businesses face rising operational costs and economic uncertainty, tkg highlights the importance of positioning Customer Experience (CX) technologies as essential to long-term business sustainability has become critical.  

Rather than treating CX as a discretionary cost, tkg believes that organisations must frame it as a driver of profitability, efficiency, and cost reduction. Technologies like automation can help companies lower operational expenses, such as cutting outsourcing costs, while improving service quality. To secure investment, CX initiatives must be presented in terms that align with broader business goals, emphasising their role in improving financial performance, streamlining operations, and driving revenue retention. With this approach, CX can be seen as a strategic asset, ensuring its place in budgets even during tough economic conditions. 

The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025

Watch: Personalised Customer Connections at Scale: Making Every Interaction Count

Watch: Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

