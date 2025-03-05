AI is transforming the way we work, and at Foundever, it’s seamlessly embedded into how we support the world’s leading and digital-first brands in delivering exceptional customer experiences. It automates repetitive tasks, streamlines processes and accelerates productivity – driving smarter, more efficient customer interactions. From AI-powered recruitment and training to CX innovations like our co-pilot, chatbots and voicebots, we integrate AI where it adds real value, improving performance, service quality and customer satisfaction.

With tools like AI Trainer, we equip our people with real-world CX simulations to develop expertise faster, while our one-source AI co-pilot enhances every interaction by providing instant support. Operating at scale, AI is embedded across our teams, enabling 150,000+ associates to handle millions of customer conversations every day with greater consistency, accuracy and efficiency.

Discover how we combine AI with human expertise to elevate customer experience at www.foundever.com